Kenosha Committee Moves Forward With Mask Requirement; Capacity Limits

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The city of Kenosha is one step closer to imposing their own Covid-19 restrictions in the city.

The Public Safety and Welfare Committee voted 4-1 to move forward Alderperson Bill Seil’s proposal that would restrict indoor capacity at 50-percent and require masks to be worn in indoor public settings with exemptions for eating and drinking in bars and restaurants.

The measure had previously been deferred a month ago. It would now go to the full Common Council for approval which could be as early as next week.