Kenosha Common Council to Consider Cabaret Changes; Chrysler Plant Site Cleanup at Monday’s Meeting

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council is set to give possible approval to the city’s new cabaret license changes.

While the original proposal would have totally revamped the ordinance, this change deals with the hours that licensed establishments can have live or recorded music. The changes were proposed after several incidents at a few establishments around town which turned violent and even deadly.

The council will also consider a resolution urging the state of Wisconsin to offer the Covid-19 vaccine free of charge for patients and approval of the latest round of clean-up at the former Chrysler Engine Plant Site.