Kenosha County Board Gets Earful; Fails To Pass Blake Shooting Fallout Measure

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha County Board met last night but did not take up a measure that would have addressed the fallout from the Jacob Blake shooting. That measure-composed by County Board Supervisor Terry Rose-never got out of committee.

The County Board Executive Committee never took up the measure as the committee meeting was adjourned early when the chairman got into an argument over the citizen’s comment section of the agenda.

The County Board meeting itself featured about two hours of public comments-many of which accused members of failing to address the root issues behind the Blake shooting.