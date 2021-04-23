Kenosha County Clinic To Welcome Walk-Ins Saturday (4/23/21)

doctor make vaccinating to patient

MADISON, WI (WLIP & AP)–The supply of COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin is nearing the point of exceeding demand for the first time, with more than 50% of the eligible population having received at least one dose and nearly 30% of the total population fully vaccinated.

State Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said Thursday that progress has been encouraging for the group most affected by Covid-the elderly.

While the gap between supply and demand is closing, there is an increasing emphasis on reaching those who may have difficulty getting vaccinated or who have been hesitant to receive the shot to date.

As of Thursday, nearly 2.4 million people, or 41.1% of Wisconsin’s total population, have received at least one shot.

In Kenosha County more than 36 percent of the population-or about 62 thousand people have received at least one dose of covid vaccine. Almost 27 percent-or about 45-thousand residents are fully vaccinated.

Kenosha County Health Officer Dr Jen Freiheit told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that the county will accept walk-ins at their vaccination clinic in the old Shopko building on 52nd Street on Saturday (4/23/21).

The clinic is open from 9AM to 3 PM on Saturday for those who live, work, or study in Kenosha County.