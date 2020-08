Kenosha County Covid Update 8/6/2020

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 2,565 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday. That’s 37 more positives than Tuesday. There have been 58 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 27,587 negative test results, a positive rate of 1521 per 100,000 people and a 2 percent case fatality rate as of Wednesday.