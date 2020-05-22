Kenosha County Health Officials Seek Cooperation From Amazon

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha County Health officials are trying to track down accurate numbers of Amazon employees who have come down with the Coronavirus. In a report by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel this week, Kenosha County Health Officer, Dr Jen Freiheit, says that her department has “struggled’ to get coordinated cooperation with Amazon officials who run the fulfillment center in Kenosha.

The paper reports that Freiheit says the health department will look into what measures they can take for Amazon, without “strong-arming” the company. According to one report there have been at least 30 cases from employees. Workers are sent text updates when a coworker tests positive but no further details beyond the last day they worked at the center are offered. Among Amazon workers that live in Kenosha County there have been 18 positive cases.

Among workers who live in Illinois, there is almost no information offered to Kenosha health officials. Published reports have also alleged that some workers have died from the virus. The company does require workers to wear masks but it’s an open question as to whether that requirement is enforced.