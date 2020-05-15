Kenosha County Releases Kickstart Proposal To Reopen Business

KENOSHA, WI—Kenosha County officials have released a draft of guidelines to safely reopen businesses.

While a final version of the plan will not be adopted until May 26th, phase one of the plan started May 14.

All the measures would be voluntary because the “Safer at Home” order was struck down in the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

“Our aim is to allow businesses the opportunity to operate successfully, while also continuing to work to flatten the curve of COVID-19 cases in our county,” said Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser. “I have faith that our businesses and residents will respect these objectives, and that the strength of our community will allow us to meet this challenge as successfully as possible.”

“We want businesses and the entire community to know that public health is here to work with them, to promote and answer questions about best practices,” said Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit. “Modeling clearly suggests that COVID-19 cases have not yet peaked in Kenosha County, so it will be incumbent upon all of us to pay attention to these guidelines and continue to be conscious of the threat of the virus.”

“A strategic phase-in will be most beneficial for the community as a whole in controlling the spread of COVID-19,” Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian said. “It is my hope that people will review this plan and use it to meet their needs and those of the public’s health.”

The draft will be reviewed by the Kenosha Kickstart Committee, comprised of members of various business sectors.

“The Kenosha County Kickstart plan is yet another example of Kenosha County coming together to address important issues,” Kenosha Area Business Alliance President Todd Battle said. “These guidelines, best practices and recommendations are the result of public- and private-sector partners working together to protect public health and our local economy.”

All local businesses can weigh in on the plan by email, at kickstart@kenoshacounty.org

You can view the proposal at the county’s website

In other headlines, Kenosha surpassed the 800 positive case mark Friday.