Kenosha Covid-19 Cases Continue to Rise; More Testing Reported

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha logged thousands of tests for Covid-19 late last week and positive case totals are expected to rise as those results come in.

Nearly 2-thousand tests were administered by the Wisconsin National Guard at UW-Parkside between Thursday and Saturday. Some of those tests have already come back, helping the county log around one hundred new positive cases over the weekend.

The Kenosha County Health Department reports that nearly a third of that total came from the UW-Parkside testing, with people in their 20’s being the largest group testing positive. Of the six hundred results that came in on Monday, 41 were positive and the seven day moving average remained steady at around fifteen percent.

Currently it can take anywhere from 24-48 hours for test results to come in, but in some cases that can increase to almost a week of waiting. Despite the delay, officials ask those waiting test results to self-isolate especially if they came in close contact with someone who tested positive.

Kenosha has two thousand forty cases as of Tuesday morning and two new hospitalizations were reported Monday.