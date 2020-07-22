Kenosha Covid-19 Update-Kenosha & Wisconsin

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Despite less tests coming in to the Kenosha County Health Department, Kenosha added more positive Covid-19 cases than the day before.

Fifty-nine additional cases were reported out of four hundred fifty eight tests overall. On Monday, 41 new cases were added out of six hundred tests returned. Overall, Kenosha now has two thousand ninety three cases.

Two new deaths were reported locally raising the county’s total to 49. The seven day moving average of positive cases continues to trend lower after a spike of new cases in the middle of the month.

Wisconsin hit a record high Tuesday in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, with one thousand one hundred seventeen additional cases.

More than forty-four thousand people have tested positive with eight hundred fifty-nine deaths.