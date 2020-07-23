Kenosha Covid-19 Update-Thursday 7/23/2020

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The number of new positive cases of Covid-19 in Kenosha dropped Wednesday, with 20 new cases coming in out of 63 test results…that’s down from 55 out of 458 tests from the day before.

The new total is two thousand one hundred and one since the pandemic began. No new deaths were reported. Two more people are in the hospital with the virus.

The Kenosha County Division of Health has updated the symptoms reported from patients with Covid-19. The most common symptom is cough in forty-seven percent of cases, fever in thirty-six percent of cases, and headaches in thirty-two percent of patients.

A quarter of positive cases experienced loss of taste and smell and twenty-one percent of cases are asymptomatic.