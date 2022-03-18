Kenosha Gets More Money to Replace Lead Pipes

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Water Utility has received more money to help get the lead out.

The city has made a concerted effort since 2018 to replace lead service pipes in the older parts of the city.

While Kenosha stopped using lead service pipes decades ago, replacing them has been an extensive project.

17th District Alderman David Bogdala told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that the city received $2.1 million dollars in additional state funds.

Still, Bogdala says that the city still has a long way to go.

