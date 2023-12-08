Update: Racine Man Facing Terror Threat Charges After Making Bomb Threats

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–A Racine man is in custody after a bomb threat at a Kenosha grocery store.

Police say the man was inside the north side Pick N Save on 18th Street yesterday afternoon making various threats and talking about blowing things up.

Police removed the 67-year-old without incident then performed a search of the store and the man’s vehicle…finding pipes and wire, though nothing deemed explosive.

The man, whose identity is not being officially released…will be facing charges related to terroristic threats and the bomb scare.