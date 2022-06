KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A suspect in a Kenosha homicide was arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma last week.

Tiron Washington was charged in December in the death of Max Moore, who was killed in his vehicle while parked in his driveway on Kenosha’s north side.

Kenosha Police say Washington was arrested after someone tipped off officers that they witnessed Washington transfer a gun from his waistband to his backpack while on a bus.

He is awaiting extradition back to Wisconsin.