KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Another day, another summer event canceled.

This time it’s Kenosha LaborFest, which had been scheduled for September 7th.

The Kenosha ALF-CIO made the announcement in a statement Wednesday, citing concerns over the pandemic.

Officials say they are confident the event will return in 2021 and urge citizens to use the Labor Day holiday to recognize the contributions of organized labor over the years.