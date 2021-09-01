Kenosha Mask Mandate Faces Steep Climb At Next Week’s Meeting

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha mask mandate may have suffered a blow this week when it was rejected by a city committee but that doesn’t necessarily mean the issue is a dead letter.

The Kenosha Common Council must consider it at its meeting next week. 5th District Alderman Rocco Lamacchia-who chairs the committee that rejected the mandate-told WLIP’s Lenny Palmer it faces steep climb.

The committee declined to defer the measure as well. It’s sponsor-10th District Alderman Anthony Kennedy- wants to add an amendment which would end the mask mandate if the city reaches a 70 percent vaccination rate.