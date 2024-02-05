Kenosha Mayor; County Executive & Menominee Officials To Sign Casino Agreement in Madison Tuesday

FILE – A man walks by the Wisconsin state Capitol, Oct. 10, 2012, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The intergovernmental agreement between the Menominee Tribe and Kenosha County relating to the proposed Kenosha Hard Rock Casino will be signed in a ceremony at the Wisconsin State Capitol.

The signing between Menominee Tribal officials and Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman is set for 12:30 PM Tuesday.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian will also be on hand to sign a ceremonial replica of the city’s agreement which was officially signed last month.

The signing of the county’s agreement gives final approval to the plan which was passed by the Kenosha County Board last month.