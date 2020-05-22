Kenosha Mayor: Safety Ordinance Coming; No Specifics Yet

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—It’s becoming clear that Kenosha’s city government will consider creating an ordinance to establish some best practices in the wake of the recent economic reopening. Questions though still remain about what that proposal might encompass, and when the Common Council might consider it. Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian told WLIP’s Lenny Palmer that he’s waiting to see what Kenosha County’s “Kickstart” plan will include.

Still the mayor says that there are a few ideas he’s considering, and not all of them are new restrictions.

Antaramian says that any such ordinance would be for a set amount of time and then would either be given a temporary extension or ended once the pandemic passes