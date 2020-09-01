Kenosha Mayor Says City Prepped For President’s Visit

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian says the city is prepared for the presidential visit.

Kenosha officials say that police are working with other local, state, and federal agencies as well as with the Secret Service. There are 1-thousand Wisconsin National Guard members in Kenosha right now, and 5-hundred out-of-state Guard members from Arizona, Alabama, and Michigan.

Antaramian says he would prefer President Trump to visit another time. The mayor says that the city needs to begin the healing process.

The city will be under curfew again tonight at 7 PM and then at 9 PM Wednesday through Labor Day Monday.

Also trash and recycling pickup will be delayed by one day the rest of the week due to the presidential visit.