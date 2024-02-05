Kenosha Mayoral Forum Draws Nine Candidates; Full House

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha’s nine candidates for mayor met in a forum Sunday.

Held at the historic Rhode Center For the Arts in downtown Kenosha, the “Know Your Vote” event was organized by the K-Town Connects podcast and moderated by WLIP’s Pete Serzant.

The candidates offered their positions on topics such as redevelopment in the city, ways to bolster the business community, and how to bring more events to Kenosha.

The event will be played on Kenosha Community Access multiple times in the coming days as well as posted to YouTube.

The event will air Kenosha Community Media on Spectrum Cable 14 as well as on their website and Roku channel on Monday February 5th at 8:30 PM; Thursday Feb 8th at 6 PM; Monday Feb 12th at 8:30 PM; Thursday Feb 15th at 6 PM; Mon Feb 19th at 8:30 PM.