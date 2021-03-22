Kenosha Nears 25% Covid Vaccination Rate

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha County is nearing 23 percent of the population vaccinated for Covid-19, with almost 39-thousand residents getting at least one shot so far.

Almost 25-thousand are fully vaccinated. In Lake County, around 11.7% of the population is considered fully vaccinated. Thousands of Wisconsin residents become eligible for the vaccine starting Monday as those with certain pre-existing conditions can get the shot.

Wisconsin Deputy Health Services Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk says that they become the new priority.

The county’s goal for herd immunity is 75 percent of the population fully vaccinated-or about 127-thousand five hundred people.You still need an appointment to get the vaccine. The local options are listed on Kenosha County Health’s website.