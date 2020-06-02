Kenosha Nears Grim Covid-19 Milestone

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha is nearing another grim milestone when it comes to Covid-19.

The county reported one thousand one hundred ninety four positive tests, up almost 30 from Monday, as the county neared the two thousand case mark. There have been 30 deaths. Wisconsin has over 18-thousand 5-hundred cases and 5-hundred-95 fatalities.

Kenosha is still failing four of the six kickstart gating criteria, which is meant to guide the reopening of businesses.

