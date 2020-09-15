Kenosha On Edge As Protesters Make Their Way to the City

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha found itself on edge again last night as a group of protesters made their way to the city. While the caravan of vehicles arrived in Kenosha, one was pulled over and the driver cited for several issues.

The woman has been identified as 28 year old Kamila Ahmed of Milwaukee. She faces charges of operating without a license or insurance, having open intoxicants and having improper license plates. She also reportedly was in possession of marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon.

She was released on bond. However, while she was in custody a group of demonstrations gathered outside of the Kenosha County Courthouse while officers circled the scene.

There were no reports of violence or damage and the crowd dispersed by 9:30 after the woman was released.