Kenosha Opens Covid-19 Testing Site At Tremper; Site Continues at Central High

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—There is a new Covid-19 testing site opening in Kenosha.

It will be at Tremper High School Thursday from noon until 8 PM and Friday and Saturday from 10 AM until 6 PM.

The cost is free to be tested and tests will be administered by the Wisconsin National Guard. The testing site at Tremper joins the one set up at Westosha Central High School as being open to anyone five years of age and up regardless of whether they are showing symptoms. No appointment is needed.

Kenosha County Health Officer Dr Freiheit says that anyone who has been out in large groups given all the recent events happening is encouraged to be tested.

The Westosha Central site is open today from noon until 8 PM, and from 10 am until 6 pm Friday and Saturday. Results of the tests will take about a week.