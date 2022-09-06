Kenosha Police Investigate Double Shooting

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha police are investigating a double shooting that left two people injured.

It happened just after 5 PM Saturday in the 4900 block of 36th Avenue.

Two people arrived at local area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries after the shooting.

At the same time police spoke with several groups at the shooting scene as part of their investigation.

Police say they received very little cooperation with any potential witnesses.

No arrests have been announced in the case but police ask anyone with any info on the shootings to contact them.

No further details were released.