Kenosha Police Open Death Investigation After 911 Call

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police were on the scene of a death investigation last night.

Officers responded to a 9-1-1 call in the 17-hundred block of 73rd street just after 5:30 PM.

The department says that officers were on the scene within two minutes of the call coming in. As of late last night police were still on the scene conducting a death investigation but police say there is no threat to the community.

The investigation is active and on-going but no further official details have been released.

03-08-21 Death Investigation