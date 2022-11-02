Kenosha Reminds Drivers of Winter Parking Rules

Now that November is here it’s time to review Kenosha’s winter parking rules.

After two inches of snow have fallen, parking is prohibited in areas where snow routes are posted with road signs.

Violators are subject to a fine, and their vehicles may be towed.

The City may declare a snow emergency during severe winter weather conditions.

During a snow emergency-usually when four inches or more of snow is anticipated, has fallen or when snow is causing hazardous driving conditions- there is no parking on city streets.

The City provides notice at least two hours prior to the enforcement of snow emergencies, so motorists may have sufficient time to remove their vehicles from the roadway.

More details-including where to park during a snow emergency is available here