Kenosha Sets New Daily; February High Temperature Record

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–There was record breaking warmth for February in Kenosha Tuesday.

As of 1 PM the temperature recorded at the Kenosha Airport was 75 degrees-shattering the previous daily record of 67 degrees in 1976 and the monthly record for February which was 70 degrees set on February 22nd 2017.

Earlier in the day the National Weather Service increased the risk warning for severe weather for the WLIP listening area-with chances of storms with hail and even tornadoes possible.

The rain showers and storms moving in during the evening and overnight hours into Wednesday are expected to change over to snow as temps plummet into the 20’s.

Wednesday night’s low temperature could drop into the teens.

However a slow warm-up is expected to start Thursday and into the weekend.