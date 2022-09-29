Kenosha to become a FiberCity…Ald. David Bogdala

(Photo caption l to r): Rich Adam, Chief Operating Officer, SiFi Networks, Ed St. Peter, Project Manager City of Kenosha; Mayor John Antaramian, City of Kenosha; Jean Miller, Project Manager, SiFi Networks and Marcus Bowman, Community Relations Manager, SiFi Networks joined together to announce the construction launch of Kenosha FiberCity® today.

Kenosha is working with the Sifi Network to bring super high speed internet to the city. 17th District Ald. David Bogdala shared details on Wake Up Kenosha. Listen to the interview here… https://www.wlip.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/wlipam-19884-advanced.mp4