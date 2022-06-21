Kenosha To Post Signs to Discourage Giving to Panhandlers

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council is trying to discourage citizens from giving to panhandlers.

The Council unanimously approved the signs to be placed outside of certain businesses in the hopes that the panhandlers will move to a different location.

The measure’s principal sponsor, 8th district alderman David Mau, says that the businesses were supportive of the signage.

Panhandling is protected by the First Amendment which limits what communities can do to limit the practice.

The signs will be posted at:

3813 Roosevelt Road

5600 block of 67th Street near the Towerline Park

60th Street at 22nd Avenue

and at the intersection of 67th Street with Highway 31

The signs will say:

GIVE SMART

SAY NO TO PANHANDLING

BE PART OF THE SOLUTION BY

CONTRIBUTING TO LOCAL CHARITIES

Read the Resolution:

I.9.RS_Panhandlers.Mau.051222

Watch the Council’s discussion on the issue here:

https://kenosha.granicus.com/MediaPlayer.php?view_id=2&clip_id=5262&meta_id=96840