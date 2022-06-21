Kenosha To Post Signs to Discourage Giving to Panhandlers

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council is trying to discourage citizens from giving to panhandlers.
The Council unanimously approved the signs to be placed outside of certain businesses in the hopes that the panhandlers will move to a different location.
The measure’s principal sponsor, 8th district alderman David Mau, says that the businesses were supportive of the signage.
Panhandling is protected by the First Amendment which limits what communities can do to limit the practice.
The signs will be posted at:
3813 Roosevelt Road
5600 block of 67th Street near the Towerline Park
60th Street at 22nd Avenue
and at the intersection of 67th Street with Highway 31
The signs will say:
GIVE SMART
SAY NO TO PANHANDLING
BE PART OF THE SOLUTION BY
CONTRIBUTING TO LOCAL CHARITIES
Read the Resolution:
Watch the Council’s discussion on the issue here:
https://kenosha.granicus.com/MediaPlayer.php?view_id=2&clip_id=5262&meta_id=96840