Kenosha to Purchase Old Shalom Center Pantry

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council approved the purchase of the old Shalom Center Food Pantry on Sheridan Road and 80th Street.

City officials plan to move the Kenosha Public Library’s Administration and other staff to that location. Their current location in the former Kenosha Police Station on 56th street downtown will be demolished for the proposed new Kenosha Municipal Building.

The move into the new building will happen sometime later this spring after extensive renovations to the building. The city will pay $250,000 for the building under a 2009 agreement in which the Shalom Center obtained the facility for one dollar.

The building is valued at about $420,000.