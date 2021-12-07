Kenosha Updates Snow Removal Policy; “After Action” Report To Be Required

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council has approved changes to the city’s snow manual-the document which governs snow removal in the city.

Among the changes is the requirement that an “after action” report be filed, in which any issues with the snow removal process would be recorded. It will have to be filed within 48-72 hours after snow removal is completed. It also records who is responsible for any problems and recommends what can be done to fix them.

Another change directs the Director of Public Works or their designee to remove plows from main routes to side streets quicker-a situation that must be reevaluated every hour.

17th District Alderman David Bogdala told WLIP that change was a priority since employees were plowing inefficiently based on old rules.

The changes and additions to the snow manual is the end result of a concerted effort by the city to address issues that have popped up during previous winters.

The efforts also focused on updating old and dilapidated snow removal equipment.

