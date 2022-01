Demolition is finally underway in Kenosha’s Uptown. A year and a half after riots left several buildings in that area burnt out and in need of demolition, that work has finally begun.

17th District Alderman David Bogdala told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that’s an important first step.

The development which will replace those buildings in the Uptown is moving forward and will be a topic for the City Plan Commission tonight.