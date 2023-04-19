Kerkman Marks One Year As Kenosha County Executive

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman is marking the completion of her first year in office.

She took over as county executive in April 2022 after more than two decades in the Wisconsin State Assembly.

Kerkman told WLIP that during her first year there were a number of “firsts” for the county with an emphasis on constituent outreach.

Kerkman is going to outline her priorities in her state of the county speech next month.

She plans on holding a Budget Vision Session jointly with the County Board so supervisors can make their priorities known early in the upcoming year’s budget process.

