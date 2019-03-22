Kivi Double Homicide Trial Set For Next Month

KENOSHA, WI–The Kenosha County man accused of killing two brothers will stand trial soon. 26 year old Nathan Kivi allegedly shot and killed Kenneth and Richard Samuel outside of a Twin Lakes bar in November 2017. The three men were reportedly involved in an altercation earlier in the night.

Prosecutors allege that Kivi returned to his truck but instead of leaving, grabbed a firearm and went back to shoot-and kill-the two men.

He was later arrested near Tomah.

At the time of the murders, Kivi was already out on bond from a domestic violence case and has also been convicted for burglary and was on supervision.

He’s currently in prison on that burglary conviction. His trial is set to get underway April 9th.