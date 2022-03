KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police say that the number of overdose deaths in Kenosha is on the rise.

The department reports that within the past two weeks, there have been multiple drug overdose incidents and deaths.

KPD believes that fentanyl laced heroin to be the culprit.

The drug is thought to be rampant in the city right now.

An investigation into the source with the aim of stopping it is well underway.

If you have any information that may help, you’re asked to contact Kenosha Police.