KUSD Adjusts Calendar; Release Times to Make Up For Snow Days

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Unified has made adjustments to the school day after exceeding the allotted amount of two snow days.

With four weather related closures this school year elementary and middle school release times will be extended by 8 minutes while Bradford, Tremper, and Indian Trail high schools will start five minutes early and end three minutes later.

The added time will make up for the snow days.

Additionally there will be school on Friday March 24th.

Instead of a staff workday, there will be an early dismissal based on new adjusted times.

Morning 4K and Head Start will not have to be adjusted, but full day and afternoon will work with an adjusted time.

