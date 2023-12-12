KUSD Board Could Make Final Decision On School Closures Tuesday Night

Credit: Kenosha Unified Used with permission.

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Unified School Board could vote Tuesday to adopt the “right-sizing” proposal.

If approved several KUSD schools would close to be moved.

The district administration recommends the board pass the measure which would close five elementary schools.

One middle school would be shuttered while another would be moved to a different campus.

The five elementary schools-Bain, Jefferson, McKinley, Stocker, and Vernon would affect the boundaries of all the other elementary schools.

Lincoln Middle School would close while Washington Middle School would move to the former Bain Elementary campus.

Also on the chopping block could be Reuther High School.

Alternatively the board could vote to create “Reuther Academies.”

The change would save the district millions of dollars in a current budget deficit stemming from long-term lower enrollment.