KUSD Board Member Dan Wade Resigns Citing Health Reasons; Board Seeks Applicants To Fill Seat

The Kenosha Unified School Board is seeking to fill a vacancy. Member Dan Wade is resigning from the board due to health concerns effective at the end of this month.

The board is seeking applicants to fill the vacancy. An eligible candidate must live in Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie, and Somers and submit a letter of interest by noon on June 24th. You can mail the letter to the Education Support Center, fax it or email it.

Letters should be mailed here:

Educational Support Center, ATTN: Stacy Stephens, 3600 52ndSt., Kenosha, WI 53144.

Letters also can be sent via fax to 262-359-7672 or email to [email protected], or may be dropped off in person at the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St., between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The board will hold a special meeting on July 1st to consider and interview the candidates.