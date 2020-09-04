KUSD Boards Votes to Keep Mixed Return Plan

The Kenosha Unified School Board affirmed both an in person and virtual option for the upcoming school year.

However the vote on the issue went from 7-0 at last month’s meeting to 5-2 last night with members Rebecca Stevens and Yolanda Santos-Adams changing to a no vote.

The meeting featured a jam packed list of public speakers which took around 3 hours to get through. In the end the nearly sixty percent of students who choose an in person option will be able to be on campus when the year begins on September 14th.

School Board President Tom Duncan said that the district will continue to evaluate the situation regularly.

Stevens says the district is not alone in pivoting between different plans before the school year even starts.

The Kenosha Education Association had claimed that last month’s switch by the board was not properly notified and therefore illegal.