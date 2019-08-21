KUSD Considers Transgender Rights Policy

KENOSHA, WI—The Kenosha Unified School Board is considering a policy that would allow transgender students to access the restroom or lockeroom of their choice.

The move comes four years after former Tremper student Ash Whitaker filed suit against KUSD after not being allowed access to the boys’ bathroom. The district eventually settled out of court with the promise of addressing the issue with a district policy.

The proposal would allow students to use the restroom or locker room that matches the gender with which they identify. Any student that is uncomfortable would be allowed other private facilities.

It’s unclear if parents would have to be involved in their child’s gender identification to be able to utilize the policy.

No action was taken on the proposal Tuesday night.