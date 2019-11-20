KUSD Delays Transgender Policy

KENOSHA, WI—The Kenosha Unified School Board has delayed the process of approving a policy governing the treatment of transgender students in the district.

At issue is a measure that would require parental approval to recognize a trans student’s chosen name and pronouns.

KUSD Board Member Tom Duncan says that the policy as written could lead to more problems than it solves.

Duncan also wants the district to consider changes to the district’s bullying policy after a recent reported incident in which a student that severely injured another girl was suspended but not expelled.