KUSD Reports Sharp Decline in “Third Friday” Count

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–That news comes as KUSD reported a sharp drop in enrollment after the latest “Third Friday” count. The annual report came in after attendance numbers from Friday came in.

This year the count was on the district’s first Friday of the year as the school year was delayed to accommodate the move to in-person learning.

The initial 2020-21 count shows an enrollment of 19-thousand five hundred eighty-three students, a decrease of 1-thousand three hundred thirty six students when compared to the 2019-20 Third Friday count of 20-thousand nine hundred nineteen.

The district reported nearly three times the usual exits for private schools but five times the requests for homeschooling. The numbers also come from the 4K and Kindergarten grades which were not reported this year.

The lower numbers can also be attributed to a lower birth rate. The numbers are used to determine the amount of state and local monies the district receives.