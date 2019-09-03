KUSD, RSUD Students Head Back to Class

KENOSHA, WI–Now that the Labor Day holiday is behind us that means it’s back to school for most Wisconsin kids. Kenosha and Racine Unified are among the districts where the majority of students and teachers return to the classroom.

You should be aware of kids walking to school and be mindful of school buses picking up children headed to class. The new year opens as many Kenosha Unified buildings underwent major renovations and there is some new personnel in place as well.

Interim Bradford High School principal Adam Sulko told WLIP that there will be challenges in his new position.

Sulko had been Assistant Principal and Athletic Director until last year. New unified teachers underwent orientation last week.