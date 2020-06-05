KUSD Schedules Senior Parades

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha Unified has announced plans for drive through diploma distribution for the high school class of 2020. Graduates and their families are invited to participate in a parade of vehicles in lieu of being able to walk across the stage in a graduation ceremony.

This year’s commencement events were postponed and then canceled due to the pandemic. The events for each school will take place starting June 11 through the 15th. Tremper and Indian Trail’s parade will take place on June 13th while Bradford’s is set for June 14th.

See the full schedule here: SeniorParades_2020