Lack of Emergency Care Downtown Leads to More Rescue Squad Calls

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha first responders have already had to transfer people in need of emergency care from the urgent care clinic at Froedtert South.

That comes after the Emergency Room on Sheridan Road downtown was closed on October 1st.

Patients who show up at the clinic in need of emergency care are turned away and then call for a rescue squad to go to one of the hospitals on the west side of the city.

That ride is at least 15 minutes away.

17th district alderman David Bogdala told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that delays those squads from other calls.

Conversations are being held between hospital and city officials and patient transfer data will be presented-including times when all rescue squads were being used for that purpose causing the need for aid from surrounding communities.