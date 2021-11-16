Lake County Covid Hospitalizations Up Despite Increased Vaccinations, Cases Decrease Over Weekend

(Waukegan, IL) Lake County saw a drop in Coronavirus cases over the weekend, though hospital stats have increased. Illinois Health officials say the county averaged 135 cases a day between Saturday and Monday…down from 251 a day in the previous 3 day span. The weekend saw 3 new fatalities, bringing the November death toll to 10. Hospitalizations jumped nearly 20 in the Lake and McHenry County region over the weekend, following a state trend. But available ICU capacity actually increased to 25%.

Vaccination numbers continue to increase across Lake County, and the first numbers have been released about younger kids getting their first shots. Illinois Health officials say over 418-thousand Lake County residents are considered fully vaccinated, just under 60% of the total population. That number increases to nearly 80% when factoring in those 12-plus, who are eligible for the adult doses of the vaccine. The county is also vaccinating those ages 5-11 at the 4th highest rate in the state…with 15.35% of those eligible receiving their first dose.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (11-16-21)