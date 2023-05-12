Lake County Man Found Fit to Stand Trial in Shots Fired Case

(McHenry, IL) A Lake Villa man accused of causing several issues earlier this year near McHenry, has been found mentally fit to stand trial. Nicholas Lopardo faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, in connection with the March 31st incident that reportedly included a domestic disturbance, a high speed escape, attempted break ins to homes, and shots fired at police vehicles. The 25-year-old has been held without bond since the incident, and that ruling remains in place. Lopardo is due in court in late June.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (5-12-23)