Lake County Man Indicted Over Internet Scam Involving Puppies

(Round Lake, IL) A Round Lake man is facing multiple charges, after allegedly using an online scam to bilk people out of money. The Illinois Attorney General’s Office says Mondum Hycenth set up an online site that advertised puppies for sale. Victims would make purchases through the website, and though their money was taken, they did not get the puppy they were seeking. It’s unclear how long the scheme ran, or how much money Hycenth was alleged to have made. The 41-year-old faces one count of felony theft, one count of felony wire fraud, seven counts of felony burglary, and seven counts of felony forgery. He’s next due in court in March.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (1-25-24)