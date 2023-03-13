Lake County Man Paroled on Drug Charges Picks Up More Drug (And Weapons) Charges

(North Chicago, IL) A North Chicago man out on parole for a drug conviction, is back behind bars…for drugs. Demetrius Gaines is accused of setting up a drug buy last week with what turned out to be an undercover agent. After being taken into custody, that agent, and other law enforcement officials found just under 15-hundred caplets designed to look like prescription pills, but they were laced with fentanyl. Other drugs and a handgun were also found at the residence. Court records show that the 30-year-old faces an 11 count indictment including charges of being an armed habitual criminal, possession of a weapon by a felon, six varying drug counts and more. Bond was set at 1-million-dollars. A court date has been set for early April.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (3-13-23)