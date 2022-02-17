Lake County Murder Victim ID’ed, Dead Boyfriend Considered Prime Suspect

(Waukegan, IL) A woman found dead in a Lindenhurst home has been identified. Coroner’s officials say Kelly Hedmark of Algonquin was discovered dead inside the home of her boyfriend on Tuesday afternoon. The 25-year-old’s cause of death was said to be blunt trauma to the head. The boyfriend, who remains unidentified, was killed in a head-on collision north of Rockford on Monday morning. Lake County Major Crimes Task Force officials believe the deceased boyfriend is the main suspect in Hedmark’s murder, but have not released any further details. An investigation is ongoing by the Task Force, as well as the Coroner’s office, Algonquin Police and Lindenhurst Police.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-17-22)